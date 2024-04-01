Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson and USS Howard Conduct Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 19 of 19]

    USS Ralph Johnson and USS Howard Conduct Replenishment-at-Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240407-N-NF288-187 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 7, 2024) USS Howard (DDG 83) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) in the Philippine Sea, April 7. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 03:38
    Photo ID: 8325334
    VIRIN: 240407-N-NF288-8118
    Resolution: 5771x3847
    Size: 657.83 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson and USS Howard Conduct Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USS #Ralph #Johnson #Howard #ddg #114 #83 #RAS #Replenishment #at #sea #usns #yukon

