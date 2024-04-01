USS Ralph Johnson and USS Howard Conduct Replenishment-at-Sea

240407-N-NF288-023 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 7, 2024) USS Howard (DDG 83) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) in the Philippine Sea, April 7. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

