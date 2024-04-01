Backbone of the Corps: 15th MEU Conducts NCO PT Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Luke VanDenAkker, the administrative noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of Illinois, performs a pushup during an NCO physical training session aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean April 4, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 Photo ID: 8325256 Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN