    Backbone of the Corps: 15th MEU Conducts NCO PT Aboard USS Boxer [Image 6 of 9]

    Backbone of the Corps: 15th MEU Conducts NCO PT Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Braden Reilly, the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit legal chief and a native of Connecticut, runs through the vehicle stowage area ramp during a noncommissioned officer physical training session aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean April 4, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

