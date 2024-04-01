A U.S. Marine assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit performs a pushup during a noncommissioned officer physical training session aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean April 4, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 00:16 Photo ID: 8325253 VIRIN: 240404-M-YF186-1415 Resolution: 4261x6391 Size: 2.74 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Backbone of the Corps: 15th MEU Conducts NCO PT Aboard USS Boxer [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.