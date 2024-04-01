Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 9 of 10]

    2024 Great Texas Airshow

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Ismael Ortega 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during The Great Texas Airshow April 6, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Thunderbirds perform for audiences around the world displaying the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ismael Ortega)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 21:07
    Photo ID: 8325179
    VIRIN: 240406-F-RD023-1183
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.9 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base San Antonio
    Great Texas Airshow
    service in action

