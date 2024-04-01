Maj. Gen. Parker H. Wright, Commander, Curtis E. LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education, and Deputy Commander, Air University, Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. offers opening remarks and thanks to the attendees and servicemen of the Beyond the Horizon Air & Space Show. The air and space show boasted a variety of activities, including military and civilian aerial demonstrations, static display aircraft, and a STEM expo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Ross)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2024 16:43
|Photo ID:
|8324930
|VIRIN:
|240406-F-XA169-1112
|Resolution:
|8039x5359
|Size:
|12.29 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show [Image 6 of 6], by Sean Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT