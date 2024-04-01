Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show [Image 6 of 6]

    2024 Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Sean Ross 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Parker H. Wright, Commander, Curtis E. LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education, and Deputy Commander, Air University, Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. offers opening remarks and thanks to the attendees and servicemen of the Beyond the Horizon Air & Space Show. The air and space show boasted a variety of activities, including military and civilian aerial demonstrations, static display aircraft, and a STEM expo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Ross)

    This work, 2024 Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show [Image 6 of 6], by Sean Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

