A TH-73A Thrasher helicopter pilot opens the aircraft door for Beyond the Horizon Air & Space Show attendees, Apr. 6, 2024. Organized by Maxwell Air Force Base in collaboration with civilian partners and sponsors, the event aimed to celebrate the rich heritage of aviation while also providing an opportunity for the public to engage with the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 16:43 Photo ID: 8324927 VIRIN: 240406-F-XA169-1080 Resolution: 8018x5345 Size: 11.15 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show [Image 6 of 6], by Sean Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.