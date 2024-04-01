Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show

    2024 Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Sean Ross 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Visitors of Beyond the Horizon Air & Space Show explore the MH-139A Grey Wolf static display at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Apr. 6, 2024. Organized by Maxwell Air Force Base in collaboration with civilian partners and sponsors, the event aimed to celebrate the rich heritage of aviation while also providing an opportunity for the public to engage with the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Ross)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 16:43
    Photo ID: 8324926
    VIRIN: 240406-F-XA169-1069
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.37 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    This work, 2024 Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show, by Sean Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maxwell AFB
    2024 Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show

