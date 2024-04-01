Visitors of Beyond the Horizon Air & Space Show gather around the F-35A static display at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Apr. 6, 2024. In addition to aerial performances, the event also featured ground displays of various aircraft, interactive exhibits, and opportunities for attendees to meet with pilots and aircrew members, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the technology and personnel that make air and space operations possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Ross)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2024 16:43
|Photo ID:
|8324925
|VIRIN:
|240406-F-XA169-1043
|Resolution:
|7978x5319
|Size:
|9.09 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show [Image 6 of 6], by Sean Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
