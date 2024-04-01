Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Deputy for Budget visits V Corps Forward Headquarters [Image 2 of 2]

    Military Deputy for Budget visits V Corps Forward Headquarters

    POZNAN, POLAND

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Devin Klecan 

    Victory Corps

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Paul Chamberlin, right, military deputy for Budget Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army Financial Management and Comptroller, signs the V Corps distinguished visitors “Guest Book” during his visit at V Corps forward headquarters, Camp Kościuszko, Poland, April 6, 2024. Chamberlin visited V Corps’ forward headquarters to further learn about Victory Corps capabilities and to meet with senior staff leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 07:20
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

