U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Paul Chamberlin, right, military deputy for Budget Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army Financial Management and Comptroller, signs the V Corps distinguished visitors “Guest Book” during his visit at V Corps forward headquarters, Camp Kościuszko, Poland, April 6, 2024. Chamberlin visited V Corps’ forward headquarters to further learn about Victory Corps capabilities and to meet with senior staff leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2024 07:20
|Photo ID:
|8324618
|VIRIN:
|240406-A-EE340-1004
|Resolution:
|3794x2710
|Size:
|709.02 KB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Deputy for Budget visits V Corps Forward Headquarters [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
