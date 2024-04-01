Military Deputy for Budget visits V Corps Forward Headquarters

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Paul Chamberlin, right, military deputy for Budget Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army Financial Management and Comptroller, signs the V Corps distinguished visitors “Guest Book” during his visit at V Corps forward headquarters, Camp Kościuszko, Poland, April 6, 2024. Chamberlin visited V Corps’ forward headquarters to further learn about Victory Corps capabilities and to meet with senior staff leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

