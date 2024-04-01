Military Deputy for Budget visits V Corps Forward Headquarters

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Paul Chamberlin, right, military deputy for Budget Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army Financial Management and Comptroller, recognizes U.S. Army Illinois National Guard Spc. Deandray Jackson, a finance management technician part of the 1863rd Finance Management Support Detachment, for his hard work and dedication, Camp Kościuszko, Poland, April 6, 2024. Chamberlin visited V Corps’ forward headquarters, with the corps’ primary mission being to conduct operational planning, mission command, oversight of the rotational forces in Europe, and providing additional capability to support Allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

