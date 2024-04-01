Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Deputy for Budget visits V Corps Forward Headquarters [Image 1 of 2]

    Military Deputy for Budget visits V Corps Forward Headquarters

    POZNAN, POLAND

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Devin Klecan 

    Victory Corps

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Paul Chamberlin, right, military deputy for Budget Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army Financial Management and Comptroller, recognizes U.S. Army Illinois National Guard Spc. Deandray Jackson, a finance management technician part of the 1863rd Finance Management Support Detachment, for his hard work and dedication, Camp Kościuszko, Poland, April 6, 2024. Chamberlin visited V Corps’ forward headquarters, with the corps’ primary mission being to conduct operational planning, mission command, oversight of the rotational forces in Europe, and providing additional capability to support Allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 07:25
    Photo ID: 8324617
    VIRIN: 240406-A-EE340-1001
    Resolution: 4160x2768
    Size: 918.26 KB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Deputy for Budget visits V Corps Forward Headquarters [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Deputy for Budget visits V Corps Forward Headquarters
    Military Deputy for Budget visits V Corps Forward Headquarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT