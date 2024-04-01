Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea

240405-N-CV021-1007 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 5, 2024) Damage Controlman 1st Class Cameron Michalak, from Houston, front, and Information System Technician 2nd Class Cameron Britton, from Winter Haven, Florida, stand watch in the central control station aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in preparation for a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, April 5. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

