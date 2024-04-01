Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea [Image 3 of 7]

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240405-N-CV021-1008 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 5, 2024) Cmdr. Eric Smitley, commander of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) and Lt. Hunter Delano, from Memphis, Tennessee, stand watch in the central control station aboard the USS Howard for a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, April 5. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS Howard
    DDG 83
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

