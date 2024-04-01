Sailors aboard the USS Ralph Johnson conduct a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea

240405-N-CV021-1039 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 5, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, April 5. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

