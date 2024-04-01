Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 03:18 Photo ID: 8324528 VIRIN: 240405-A-ID763-3489 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 17.83 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 3-82 Promotion [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.