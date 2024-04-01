3-82 Promotion

Paratroopers assigned to the 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion hold a promotion ceremony for a Paratrooper on April 5, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2024 03:18
|Photo ID:
|8324528
|VIRIN:
|240405-A-ID763-3489
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|17.83 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
