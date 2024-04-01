Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-82 Promotion [Image 7 of 7]

    3-82 Promotion

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion hold a promotion ceremony for a Paratrooper on April 5, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 03:18
    Photo ID: 8324528
    VIRIN: 240405-A-ID763-3489
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 17.83 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-82 Promotion [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion
    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd CAB
    3-82 GSAB

