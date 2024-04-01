Scout snipers teach EOD technicians about M110 SASS

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Lam, left, a team leader with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, instructs Staff Sgt. Jonathan Sacre, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), MRF-D 24.3, on marksmanship fundamentals at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 5, 2024. The scout snipers provided training to EOD technicians on essential skills such as breathing techniques, proper positioning and proficiency with the M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Lam is a native of California. Sacre is a native of Utah. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

