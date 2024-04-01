Scout snipers teach EOD technicians about M110 SASS

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Alex Aman, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 24.3, aims down the sight of an M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 5, 2024. The scout snipers provided training to EOD technicians on essential skills such as breathing techniques, proper positioning and proficiency with the M110 SASS. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Aman is a native of South Dakota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

