    Scout snipers teach EOD technicians about M110 SASS [Image 2 of 6]

    Scout snipers teach EOD technicians about M110 SASS

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Trenton Ryan, left, a team leader with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 24.3, teaches explosive ordnance disposal technicians with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), MRF-D 24.3, marksmanship fundamentals at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 5, 2024. The scout snipers provided training to EOD technicians on essential skills such as breathing techniques, proper positioning and proficiency with the M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Ryan is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres) (This image was manipulated using masks as a blurring technique)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 00:23
    Photo ID: 8324495
    VIRIN: 240405-M-IP954-1002
    Resolution: 8061x5377
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scout snipers teach EOD technicians about M110 SASS [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

