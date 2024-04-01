Scout snipers teach EOD technicians about M110 SASS

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Trenton Ryan, left, a team leader with Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 24.3, teaches explosive ordnance disposal technicians with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), MRF-D 24.3, marksmanship fundamentals at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 5, 2024. The scout snipers provided training to EOD technicians on essential skills such as breathing techniques, proper positioning and proficiency with the M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Ryan is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres) (This image was manipulated using masks as a blurring technique)

