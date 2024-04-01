V-BAT Flies Over USS Harpers Ferry

Unmanned aerial vehicle operators supporting the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit assembles a V-BAT unmanned aerial system before UAS flight operations aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Pacific Ocean March 27, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

Date Taken: 03.27.2024
Location: USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN