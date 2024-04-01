Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V-BAT Flies Over USS Harpers Ferry [Image 4 of 5]

    V-BAT Flies Over USS Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Unmanned aerial vehicle operators supporting the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit prepare a V-BAT unmanned aerial system for take-off from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Pacific Ocean March 27, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN
