2024 Great Texas Airshow

Members of the U.S. Thunderbirds pose for a photo with youth from the American Heritage Girls and Trail Life USA Boys during The Great Texas Airshow Apr. 05, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Thunderbirds meet with and perform for audiences around the world displaying the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kara Carrier)
