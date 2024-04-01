Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 21 of 22]

    2024 Great Texas Airshow

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Kara Carrier 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Thunderbirds meet with youth from the American Heritage Girls and Trail Life USA Boys during The Great Texas Airshow practice day Apr. 05, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Thunderbirds meet with and perform for audiences around the world displaying the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kara Carrier)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 21:14
    Photo ID: 8324434
    VIRIN: 240405-F-HR574-1904
    Resolution: 7412x4941
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 22 of 22], by Kara Carrier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Service in Action
    Great Texas Air Show
    JBSA Great TX Airshow

