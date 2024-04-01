2024 Great Texas Airshow

Members of the U.S. Thunderbirds meet with youth from the American Heritage Girls and Trail Life USA Boys during The Great Texas Airshow practice day Apr. 05, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Thunderbirds meet with and perform for audiences around the world displaying the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kara Carrier)

