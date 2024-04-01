The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during The Great Texas Airshow April 5, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Thunderbirds perform for audiences around the world displaying the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. . (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 20:13
|Photo ID:
|8324332
|VIRIN:
|240405-F-KV581-1380
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|JBSA-RANDOLPH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Texas Air Show 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Thomas Coney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
