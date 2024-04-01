The Great Texas Air Show 2024

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during The Great Texas Airshow April 5, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Thunderbirds perform for audiences around the world displaying the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney)

