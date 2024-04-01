Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Great Texas Air Show 2024 [Image 4 of 6]

    The Great Texas Air Show 2024

    JBSA-RANDOLPH, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Thomas Coney 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during The Great Texas Airshow April 5, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Thunderbirds perform for audiences around the world displaying the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 20:12
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Great Texas Air Show 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Thomas Coney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base San Antonio
    Great Texas Airshow
    Service in Action

