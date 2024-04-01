The Great Texas Airshow 2024

Kirby Chambliss performs a practice run, April 5, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The airshow, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, is scheduled for April 6-7. The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force's multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney)

