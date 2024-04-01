Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Great Texas Airshow

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The A-10C Thunderbolt II sits at The Great Texas Airshow practice day as a static display April 5, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Static displays give community members the opportunity to see inside some of the Air Force’s most important assets and talk to the Airmen who use and maintain them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

