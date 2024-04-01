The A-10C Thunderbolt II sits at The Great Texas Airshow practice day as a static display April 5, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Static displays give community members the opportunity to see inside some of the Air Force’s most important assets and talk to the Airmen who use and maintain them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

