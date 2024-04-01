Maj. Krystal Jimenez of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, administers the oath of enlistment to new Airmen/ Guardians during The Great Texas Airshow practice day April 5 , 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The oath of enlistment is a time-honored oath where enlistees affirm their commitment to support and defend the constitution of the United States. In attendance were friends and family who witnessed the enlistment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tristin English)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 19:07 Photo ID: 8324124 VIRIN: 240405-F-OH119-1544 Resolution: 5597x3724 Size: 1.66 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Great Texas Airshow [Image 18 of 18], by Tristin English, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.