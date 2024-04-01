The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during The Great Texas Airshow practice day April 5, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force's premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tristin English).

