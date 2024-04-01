333rd TRS Mad Ducks add to the instructor flock

A U.S. Air Force instructor assigned to the 333rd Training Squadron teaches a cyber course at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 18, 2024. The 333rd TRS partnered with instructional coaches from the local Biloxi school district to improve the quality of lessons and student education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

