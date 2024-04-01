Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    333rd TRS Mad Ducks add to the instructor flock

    333rd TRS Mad Ducks add to the instructor flock

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force instructor assigned to the 333rd Training Squadron teaches a cyber course at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 18, 2024. The 333rd TRS partnered with instructional coaches from the local Biloxi school district to improve the quality of lessons and student education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 17:25
    Photo ID: 8324047
    VIRIN: 240318-F-NO318-1037
    Resolution: 2741x1824
    Size: 412.85 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 333rd TRS Mad Ducks add to the instructor flock, by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    333rd TRS
    Instructional Coaches

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT