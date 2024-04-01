Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRL Charters Navy’s Inertial Navigation Path To Reduce Drift [Image 3 of 3]

    NRL Charters Navy’s Inertial Navigation Path To Reduce Drift

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Jonathan Steffen 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    The cold, continuous atomic source used in the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s (NRL) continuous dual-beam interferometer program requires stable and well-aligned optical beams to cool and aim the atomic beam. Jonathan Kwolek, Ph.D., a research physicist from the NRL Quantum Optics Section assembles the custom optical system which generates and aims each of the laser beams representing the first in multiple miniaturization efforts for compact and stable laser delivery in the NRL Atom Interferometry Lab, Nov. 2, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Jonathan Steffen)

