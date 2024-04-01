Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRL Charters Navy’s Inertial Navigation Path To Reduce Drift [Image 2 of 3]

    NRL Charters Navy’s Inertial Navigation Path To Reduce Drift

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Jonathan Steffen 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Jonathan Kwolek, Ph.D., a research physicist from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) Quantum Optics Section places a light-delivery system carefully around a custom vacuum chamber to align the optics within the custom light-delivery system in order to optimize the atomic beam in the NRL Atom Interferometry Lab, Nov. 2, 2023. The apparatus will generate a cold, continuous atomic beam which will be delivered into the larger vacuum chamber, which could lead to long-range inertial guidance improvements across the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Jonathan Steffen)

