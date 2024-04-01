NRL Charters Navy’s Inertial Navigation Path To Reduce Drift

Jonathan Kwolek, Ph.D., a research physicist from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) Quantum Optics Section attaches fiber-optic cables to deliver light into the compact laser-delivery system, which is carefully aligned around a custom vacuum cell in the NRL Atom Interferometry Lab, Nov. 2, 2023. The apparatus will generate a cold, continuous atomic beam which will be delivered into the larger vacuum chamber to address Navy craft inertial navigation challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Jonathan Steffen)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 16:39
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
NRL Charters Navy’s Quantum Inertial Navigation Path To Reduce Drift
