Jonathan Kwolek, Ph.D., a research physicist from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) Quantum Optics Section attaches fiber-optic cables to deliver light into the compact laser-delivery system, which is carefully aligned around a custom vacuum cell in the NRL Atom Interferometry Lab, Nov. 2, 2023. The apparatus will generate a cold, continuous atomic beam which will be delivered into the larger vacuum chamber to address Navy craft inertial navigation challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Jonathan Steffen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 16:39 Photo ID: 8324005 VIRIN: 231102-N-UI176-1164 Resolution: 7562x4250 Size: 1.71 MB Location: WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NRL Charters Navy’s Inertial Navigation Path To Reduce Drift [Image 3 of 3], by Jonathan Steffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.