    NRL Charters Navy’s Inertial Navigation Path To Reduce Drift [Image 1 of 3]

    NRL Charters Navy’s Inertial Navigation Path To Reduce Drift

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Jonathan Steffen 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Jonathan Kwolek, Ph.D., a research physicist from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) Quantum Optics Section attaches fiber-optic cables to deliver light into the compact laser-delivery system, which is carefully aligned around a custom vacuum cell in the NRL Atom Interferometry Lab, Nov. 2, 2023. The apparatus will generate a cold, continuous atomic beam which will be delivered into the larger vacuum chamber to address Navy craft inertial navigation challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Jonathan Steffen)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 16:39
    Photo ID: 8324005
    VIRIN: 231102-N-UI176-1164
    Resolution: 7562x4250
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    NRL Charters Navy&rsquo;s Quantum Inertial Navigation Path To Reduce Drift

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Navigation
    Jamming
    Positioning
    Sensing
    Spoofing
    Anti-Satellite Warfare

