    62nd AW prepares for Ex Arctic Shock [Image 4 of 4]

    62nd AW prepares for Ex Arctic Shock

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Bostelman, 7th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot, spot checks the outside of a C-17 Globemaster III March 16, 2024, after arriving at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Airmen assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing, from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, arrived at JBER in preparation for Exercise Arctic Shock, a sub-exercise of Exercise Nordic Response 24. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 16:07
    Photo ID: 8323950
    VIRIN: 240316-F-YJ424-1004
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 16.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    This work, 62nd AW prepares for Ex Arctic Shock [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Benjamin Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    62nd Airlift Wing
    62 AW
    Ex ARCTIC SHOCK
    EX NORDIC DEFENSE 24

