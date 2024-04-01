U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Bostelman, 7th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot, spot checks the outside of a C-17 Globemaster III March 16, 2024, after arriving at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Airmen assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing, from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, arrived at JBER in preparation for Exercise Arctic Shock, a sub-exercise of Exercise Nordic Response 24. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 16:07
|Photo ID:
|8323950
|VIRIN:
|240316-F-YJ424-1004
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|16.02 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 62nd AW prepares for Ex Arctic Shock [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Benjamin Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
