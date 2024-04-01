62nd AW prepares for Ex Arctic Shock

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Christopher, 7th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, checks the landing gear of a C-17 Globemaster III March 16, 2024, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Airmen assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing, from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, arrived at JBER in preparation for Exercise Arctic Shock, a sub-exercise of Exercise Nordic Response 24. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

