240329-N-VR794-1121
Senior Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Joephaz Sanchez, from Longbeach, California, explains flight deck operations to students from the University of Tennessee Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps during a tour of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, March 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 15:26
|Photo ID:
|8323890
|VIRIN:
|240329-N-VR794-1111
|Resolution:
|5375x3583
|Size:
|767.79 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airforce ROTC pay a visit to USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT