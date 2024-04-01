240329-N-VR794-1121



Senior Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Joephaz Sanchez, from Longbeach, California, explains flight deck operations to students from the University of Tennessee Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps during a tour of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, March 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 15:26 Photo ID: 8323890 VIRIN: 240329-N-VR794-1111 Resolution: 5375x3583 Size: 767.79 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airforce ROTC pay a visit to USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.