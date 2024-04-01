Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airforce ROTC pay a visit to USS Tripoli [Image 2 of 4]

    Airforce ROTC pay a visit to USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Seaman James Peer 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240329-N-VR794-1107

    Senior Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Joephaz Sanchez, from Longbeach, California, explains bridge operations to students from the University of Tennessee Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps during a tour of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, March 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 15:26
    Photo ID: 8323889
    VIRIN: 240329-N-VR794-1107
    Resolution: 5027x3351
    Size: 767.93 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airforce ROTC pay a visit to USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airforce ROTC pay a visit to USS Tripoli
    Airforce ROTC pay a visit to USS Tripoli
    Airforce ROTC pay a visit to USS Tripoli
    Airforce ROTC pay a visit to USS Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ship
    Sailor
    Military
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT