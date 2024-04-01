Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airforce ROTC pay a visit to USS Tripoli [Image 1 of 4]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Seaman James Peer 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240329-N-VR794-1067

    Senior Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Joephaz Sanchez, from Longbeach, California, explains flight deck operations from “vulture’s row” to students from the University of Tennessee Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps during a tour of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, March 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)

    Photo ID: 8323888
    VIRIN: 240329-N-VR794-1067
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airforce ROTC pay a visit to USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ship
    Sailor
    Military
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli

