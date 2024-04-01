Airforce ROTC pay a visit to USS Tripoli

240329-N-VR794-1067
Senior Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Joephaz Sanchez, from Longbeach, California, explains flight deck operations from “vulture’s row” to students from the University of Tennessee Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps during a tour of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, March 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)
03.29.2024
04.05.2024
