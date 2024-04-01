240329-N-VR794-1067



Senior Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Joephaz Sanchez, from Longbeach, California, explains flight deck operations from “vulture’s row” to students from the University of Tennessee Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps during a tour of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, March 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 15:26 Photo ID: 8323888 VIRIN: 240329-N-VR794-1067 Resolution: 5158x3439 Size: 831.13 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airforce ROTC pay a visit to USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.