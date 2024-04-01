Shipshape and Seaworthy with Crewmembers of USS Tripoli

240328-N-VR794-1101
Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Sean Franklin, from Norfolk, Virginia, paints combing on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, March 28, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)
