    Shipshape and Seaworthy with Crewmembers of USS Tripoli [Image 3 of 6]

    Shipshape and Seaworthy with Crewmembers of USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stevin Atkins 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240328-N-VR794-1087

    Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Cori Smith, from Montgomery, Alabama, installs non-skid strips on the deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, March 28, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)

