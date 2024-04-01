Emergency professionals train to boost preparedness, unite to enhance resilience

Military, civilians, public/private sector and others gathered for the Joint Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer (JEPLO) Homeland Defense (HD)/Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) National Exercise and training course. From February 26 to March 1, 2024, this four-day event brought together nearly 500 Regional and State Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officers (EPLOs), Interagency Partners, and Defense Coordinating Officers (DCOs), uniting under the theme, "Enhancing a Resilient Nation."

