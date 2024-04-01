Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emergency professionals train to boost preparedness, unite to enhance resilience [Image 1 of 4]

    Emergency professionals train to boost preparedness, unite to enhance resilience

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Michael Dougherty 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE)

    Lt. Gen. Steven Nordhaus, commander, Air Forces Northern, greets Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officers (EPLOs) attending the Joint Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer (JEPLO) Homeland Defense (HD)/Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) National Exercise and training course in San Diego.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 14:26
    Photo ID: 8323667
    VIRIN: 240405-Z-FP476-1001
    Resolution: 3000x4000
    Size: 494.71 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency professionals train to boost preparedness, unite to enhance resilience [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Dougherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emergency professionals train to boost preparedness, unite to enhance resilience
    Emergency professionals train to boost preparedness, unite to enhance resilience
    Emergency professionals train to boost preparedness, unite to enhance resilience
    Emergency professionals train to boost preparedness, unite to enhance resilience

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Emergency professionals train to boost preparedness, unite to enhance resilience

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EPLO
    JEPLO
    NSEP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT