    CNO Franchetti Meets with Flag Officer-in-Command, Philippine Navy Vice Adm. Toribio Adaci

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (April 4, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Flag Officer-in-Command, Philippine Navy Vice Adm. Toribio Adaci, April 4, following the U.S. Pacific Fleet Change of Command, underscoring the Navy’s commitment to Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 10:19
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
    This work, CNO Franchetti Meets with Flag Officer-in-Command, Philippine Navy Vice Adm. Toribio Adaci, by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippine Navy
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Adm. Lisa Franchetti
    Vice Adm. Toribio Adaci

