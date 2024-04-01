CNO Franchetti Meets with Flag Officer-in-Command, Philippine Navy Vice Adm. Toribio Adaci

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (April 4, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Flag Officer-in-Command, Philippine Navy Vice Adm. Toribio Adaci, April 4, following the U.S. Pacific Fleet Change of Command, underscoring the Navy’s commitment to Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray)
