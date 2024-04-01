PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (April 4, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Flag Officer-in-Command, Philippine Navy Vice Adm. Toribio Adaci, April 4, following the U.S. Pacific Fleet Change of Command, underscoring the Navy’s commitment to Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 10:19 Photo ID: 8323238 VIRIN: 240404-N-UD469-1489 Resolution: 6816x4544 Size: 1.98 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO Franchetti Meets with Flag Officer-in-Command, Philippine Navy Vice Adm. Toribio Adaci, by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.