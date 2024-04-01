Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMHM Galleries 2024 [Image 15 of 15]

    NMHM Galleries 2024

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Exhibits in the Collection That Teaches gallery at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland, as it appears in 2024. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 09:31
    Photo ID: 8323183
    VIRIN: 240326-D-TY520-1006
    Resolution: 2000x1918
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMHM Galleries 2024 [Image 15 of 15], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMHM Galleries 2024
    NMHM Galleries 2024
    NMHM Galleries 2024
    NMHM Galleries 2024
    NMHM Galleries 2024
    NMHM Galleries 2024
    NMHM Galleries 2024
    NMHM Galleries 2024
    NMHM Galleries 2024
    NMHM Galleries 2024
    NMHM Galleries 2024
    NMHM Galleries 2024
    NMHM Galleries 2024
    NMHM Galleries 2024
    NMHM Galleries 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT