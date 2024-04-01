Exhibits in the Collection That Teaches gallery at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland, as it appears in 2024. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 09:31
|Photo ID:
|8323182
|VIRIN:
|240326-D-TY520-1008
|Resolution:
|1173x2000
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMHM Galleries 2024 [Image 15 of 15], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT