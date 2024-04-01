Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Chamberlain Visits 7ATC [Image 5 of 5]

    Lt. Gen. Chamberlain Visits 7ATC

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    Lt. Gen. Paul Chamberlain, Military Deputy for Army Budget, meets with senior leaders from the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) during a visit to 7ATC's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 3, 2024. 7ATC provides and projects ready, combat credible forces to U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. European Command, while testing and strengthening interoperability with Allies and Partners to support theater operations and drive readiness within NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 08:16
    Photo ID: 8322999
    VIRIN: 240403-A-MC970-1005
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Chamberlain Visits 7ATC [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Gen. Chamberlain Visits 7ATC
    Lt. Gen. Chamberlain Visits 7ATC
    Lt. Gen. Chamberlain Visits 7ATC
    Lt. Gen. Chamberlain Visits 7ATC
    Lt. Gen. Chamberlain Visits 7ATC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    BeAllYouCanBe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT