Lt. Gen. Paul Chamberlain, Military Deputy for Army Budget, meets with senior leaders from the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) during a visit to 7ATC's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 3, 2024. 7ATC provides and projects ready, combat credible forces to U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. European Command, while testing and strengthening interoperability with Allies and Partners to support theater operations and drive readiness within NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 08:16 Photo ID: 8322998 VIRIN: 240403-A-MC970-1004 Resolution: 5072x3381 Size: 4.12 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Chamberlain Visits 7ATC [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.