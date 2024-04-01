U.S. Army Cpt. Madison Gehler, Commander of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, speaks to the formation and guests during a change of command ceremony at Tower Barracks, Germany, March 21, 2024. Cpt. Kenneth Hendricks relinquished command to Cpt. Gehler. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 06:27 Photo ID: 8322932 VIRIN: 240321-A-XB890-1025 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 8.23 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Batt 1-6 FAR Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.