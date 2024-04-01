Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Batt 1-6 FAR Change of Command [Image 8 of 13]

    A Batt 1-6 FAR Change of Command

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Cpt. Kenneth Hendricks, outgoing Commander of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, gives parting words during a change of command ceremony at Tower Barracks, Germany, March 21, 2024. Cpt. Hendricks relinquished command to Cpt. Madison Gehler. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
